The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contests are hopeful that the event can take place in May without too many changes, says organizer Sietse Bakker. But what the spectacle will look like exactly is still unclear. The decision about this will be made in mid-February, explains Bakker.

Last year, four scenarios were worked out, varying from a ‘normal’ festival to a complete ‘lockdown festival’, where the participants would perform via a live connection without an audience in Ahoy Rotterdam. Bakker says that a conscious choice has been made for scenarios and not for detailed scripts. “That way, we are more agile, and we can take maximum advantage if things go in the right direction with the corona measures.”

Bakker refused to make predictions about what the contest will look like. “But we are hopeful because the first injections were made today.”

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 is scheduled for May 22. In the same week, there will be two semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday (May 18 and 20), in which the participating countries try to qualify for the final.

On behalf of the Netherlands, singer Jeangu Macrooy is participating again, but with a new song. Which song will be chosen has not yet been announced.

