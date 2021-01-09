280 first-year medical students from the ROC Mondriaan will assist in administering coronavirus vaccines to help speed up the vaccination process.

“When I heard the news, I was really surprised”, says 20-year-old student, Pien Bakker, to Omroep West “But I think it’s really cool that we’re able to do it.”

Students had their first lessons on administering vaccines this week. Under normal circumstances, these lessons would not be taught until May, but this year everything is different. The future doctors and pharmacists learned not only the practical side of how to give the shot, but also the theoretical side of what is in the vaccine itself.

“First, they get to know the ampule, vial, needle and syringe. Once they know how that works, they get to first practice on a doll”, instructor Simone Behagel said to the broadcaster. She sees this as a win-win situation “For the students, it’s a cool and educational experience at the same time. They can learn both theory and action here; it’s the real deal. And they want to be useful.”

Pien is confident. “It is not that difficult. It is naturally the first time and therefore, very exciting and a bit tense but I think once you get the feel of it, all will go well”, said the 20-year-old.

If everything goes according to plan, students will begin working with real patients in two weeks’ time.