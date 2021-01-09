Last year 115 people were killed by violence in the Netherlands, according to the current figures on Moordatlas.nl. That is two fewer murders than the year before. There were some shifts in the types of killings, with fewer assassinations committed, but slightly more domestic violence related deaths.

Amsterdam saw a decrease in the number of violent deaths with only 11 murders reported in the city last year. In 2019 and 2018, Moordatlas recorded 17 and 16 murders in the Dutch capital respectively.

At eight registered assassinations last year, the number of criminal reckonings was significantly lower than the 16 reported in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 39 in 2017.

The decrease could be attributed to the arrest of some serious criminals like Ridouan Taghi, the prime suspect in the Marengo assassinations process. The French police also gained access to encrypted communication service Encrochat. Access to messages sent on this service helped the Dutch police prevent multiple crimes.

Moordatlas is a site on which crime journalist Eric Slot keeps track of the number of murders and manslaughter cases every year. The site contains all murders registered by the police in Amsterdam since 1 January 2005, and in all of the Netherlands since 2010.

The number of murders committed in the Netherlands last year may still increase if the police conclude suspicious deaths were murder or manslaughter in still ongoing investigations.