Islamic organizations in Rotterdam are concerned about misinformation about the vaccines against the coronavirus being spread on social media. They worry that many people will be discouraged from getting vaccinated due to fake news and call for better information provision, especially in religious communities, Mohammed Bouimj of the Platform Islamic Organizations Rijnmond said to the local broadcaster.

According to Bouimj, he's encountered misinformation stating that the coronavirus vaccine will kill you in three years, and that the vaccine contains a chip that will track who you are. Many people in devout religious communities don't follow the news and get all their information from videos that circulate on social media. "They are called on via WhatsApp to not be vaccinated. There are many vloggers and influencers who support such a call," he said to Rijnmond.

Bouimj therefore stressed that it is important to improve information provision to these groups. "I plan to make videos with the right information then distribute them within the Islamic community." Doctors and religious leaders can also help to spread the correct information.