A man was killed Tuesday afternoon while apparently trying to move an oliebollen stand located at the Koemarkt in Schiedam. Emergency services were immediately sent to the scene just west of Rotterdam, but they were unable to revive the man.

Sources told newspaper AD that the accident occurred when the man was trying to detach the stand at around noon. Bystanders immediately called emergency services for help. Multiple ambulances, a trauma team in a helicopter, firefighters and police were sent to the location over the following ten minutes, records show.

The man was still alive when first responders arrived, but his injuries proved to be fatal. He died at the scene, the newspaper reported.

The oliebollen stand was expected to be towed from the area on Tuesday. It has been present on the Koemarkt for at least the last two winter seasons. Prior to that, it stood for 58 years at a roundabout on Nieuwe Haven about a half-kilometer away.

The wagon is owned by Nico Sterrenberg. He was too shaken up by the incident to give an interview, AD reported.