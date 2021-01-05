About 15 percent of people living in the Netherlands say they do not intend to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Roughly 75 percent of people will allow themselves to get a vaccine, a new survey commissioned for broadcaster NOS showed.

Ten percent told research firm Ipsos that they were not yet sure what they would do. About half of those who said they would not get the vaccine were strongly against it.

Among the reasons against were concern over the safety of the vaccines and potential side effects. Some also raised doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccines.

People over 55 were most likely to say they would get the inoculation, with 86 percent in favor of it. About 65 percent of young adults from 18 through 34 said they would get the jab.

Support for vaccination has risen steadily since mid-November, when about 66 percent were in favor of it. Roughly 69 percent expressed their support in mid-December.