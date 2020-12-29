A commercial corona test site is at risk of receiving a penalty because of lacking hygiene. If Coronatestservice does not have its sites in order, they risk a fine of 10,000 euros per week, with a maximum of 40,000 euros. The company has locations in Utrecht, Almere, and Badhoevendorp, where people can get a Covid test for a fee.

The Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ) concluded that the Coronatestservice had not made any agreements about cleaning its test locations. Employees do it themselves, but they do not receive clear instructions. In Utrecht and Almere, there is no equipment available for disinfecting rooms. In Badhoevendorp, there is, however, without an instruction manual, so employees do not know how to operate the device. They have also not been given instructions on when to disinfect the premises.

The inspectors found more problems. For example, all tested clients in Badhoevendorp sit on the same chair, without any protective paper being placed on it. The chair also appears difficult to clean. As a result, there is a risk that the test chair could become a source of contamination. Moreover, employees are not using test material according to the instruction manual.

The so-called cease and desist order was imposed on December 14 and has only now been published. Coronatestservice had until Monday to meet the requirements. In January, the inspectorate will check whether the warning has been heeded. If not, the company must pay the fine.

