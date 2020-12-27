The number of SARS-CoV-2 infections falls for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, hospital numbers keep rising. On Sunday, the public health agency RIVM reported 9,108 new cases. This is an eight percent drop compared to the previous day and a 30 percent decrease versus last Sunday.

The total tally of new Covid-19 infections was 73,624 this week, a four percent decrease compared to last week's 76,612. The seven-day rolling average is at 10,518 new cases a day.

The three cities with the highest number of new infections were Amsterdam (438), Rotterdam (186), and Almere (179). In the capital, the number of infections went down by 26 percent compared to last Sunday. In Rotterdam, the decrease was 49 percent, and in Almere, the number of new cases was down by 24 percent compared to last Sunday.

The RIVM also reported 29 new deaths. This brings the average number of daily victims to 74. Sunday's number of casualties reflects a nine percent decrease compared to the same time last week. At least 10.998 people have died from the viral infection in the Netherlands since March.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations remains critical. On Sunday, the total number of Covid-19 patients treated in hospitals was 2,421, a net increase of 79. This number reflects a 15 percent increase versus last Sunday. The number of patients currently in regular care is 1,797, up 63 compared to Saturday. There are now 624 patients in the IC, an increase of 16 versus the previous day. At the current rate, we can expect the number of hospitalized patients to be around 2,778 by next Sunday.

Another 243 Covid-19 patients were admitted to regular care facilities, and 42 were admitted to intensive care. The number of new regular care patients reflects a 14 percent increase compared to Saturday and an 11 percent increase versus last week. The number of newly admitted IC-patients did not change versus Saturday. The 42 new patients reflect a 17 percent increase compared to last Sunday. There are currently 7 Dutch patients being treated in IC units in Germany, same as yesrday.



