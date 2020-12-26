King Willem-Alexander’s Christmas speech on Friday afternoon was watched live on television by some 1.5 million people. The rerun at 6 p.m. drew another 765,000 viewers. This evident in the numbers published by the organization KijkOderzoek.

Most people tuned in live to NPO1 or the speech, in which the king called for, among other things, compassion and forgiveness. Nearly 300,000 people watched the speech on different channels.

NPO1 attracted viewers throughout the evening with various Christmas programs. The ‘Boer Zoekt Vrouw’ (a dating show specifically for farmers) special became the most-watched Christmas show on Friday evening, with 1.3 million viewers. The special broadcast of ‘Best Singers’ was just below that with 917,000 viewers. Earlier in the evening, 732,000 people watched ‘Bright Christmas: Night of lights.’

The NOS News broadcast at 8 p.m. became, as is often the case, the most-watched program of the evening. More than 1.6 million people tuned in to watch the news. Gameshow ‘The Smartest Human’ also ended high on the list, with over 1.2 million viewers.

The most popular Christmas movie on television was ‘All You Need is Love’ on RTL 4 with some 603,000 viewers.

