The restriction on the number of guests a household may receive increased from two to three at the start of December 24. The lighter measure will remain in place for three days in total, expiring at the conclusion of December 26.

The rule applies only to guests aged 13 or older who live at a separate address. Households are allowed to receive as many visitors aged 12 and younger as they like.

Household group sizes were among the set of tighter restrictions introduced when the Netherlands went into a stricter lockdown on December 15 because of rising infections of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. When Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the lockdown a day earlier, he maintained his previous stance that those living in the country would see the rule relaxed during Christmas Eve and the two-day Christmas period.

”Christmas unfortunately remains austere,” Rutte said during his televised address. “And if you have health complaints, you must of course stay at home. Nobody wants to infect family or friends. If you do go to visit, you need to wash your hands and keep a distance of 1.5 meters. Those ground rules remain crucial.”

The average number of coronavirus infections reported daily in the Netherlands rose steadily for three weeks, starting on December 2 when the average hit a second-wave low of 4,861. The figure stood at 11,679 on Wednesday.