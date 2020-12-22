The Red Cross is helping to alleviate the pressure in care centers caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since November, requests for assistance from the Red Cross have doubled, with the number steadily on the rise. So far, the Red Cross said it was offering support to 21 care facilities in the Netherlands.

Tasks for members of the Red Cross, which is mostly on a voluntary basis, include providing basic medical care, such as measuring blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as cleaning and restocking supplies. Other services include bringing general practitioners to the homes of Covid-19 patients, and transporting patients in worsening condition to the hospital.

“For one year, the caregivers have been given a nearly impossible task in providing medical care for both Covid- and other patients. We cannot leave them out in the cold and need to provide a helping hand. This help is more important than ever," says Red Cross director Marieke van Schaik.

A pair of helping hands can make a great difference for caregivers, even if it only gives them a couple of minutes of spare time. “Through taking tasks from the hands of caregivers, I see that they have more time to do their work. Sometimes it only boils down to half an hour per day," one volunteer said.

Radio station 3FM has organized its annual fundraiser, A Serious Request, for the Red Cross this year, which kicked off on December 18. Called "The Lifeline 2020", this year's edition features radio DJs in their own complete lockdown running programming 24 hours per day while collecting donations. The event ends on Christmas Eve.