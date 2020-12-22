The national government wants to reduce concerns about the approved coronavirus vaccine with full-page advertisements in newspapers. Under the headline “Vaccinating can begin,” the ad will explain how the vaccine was approved much faster than usual and what the near future will hold.

“The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Dutch Medicines Evaluation Board (CBG) will only approve a vaccine if its efficacy, quality, and safety have been demonstrated,” the advertisement states. “The development and evaluation took place faster than usual. This is possible because worldwide research into vaccines is being conducted simultaneously, and knowledge is being shared. That saves time.”

The government goes on to say that anyone who gets vaccinated is protecting not only themselves but also family, friends, and vulnerable people around them. “Vaccination, for example, ensures that we regain more freedom step by step.”

The start date for the vaccination program, January 8, is also mentioned. Vulnerable people and healthcare workers who work with these people are vaccinated first. Incidentally, people can only be vaccinated on a large scale from January 18 onwards. Then, the 25 vaccination sites organized by the municipal health institutes GGD will open.