Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he was not “particularly enthusiastic” about the idea of giving certain privileges to people who can show proof of vaccination against Covid-19. He made this clear on Friday during his weekly press conference. He said that we “should be extremely careful with coercion or compulsion,” as it can deter people from getting vaccinated.

Earlier on Friday, Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus also said that he did not think that it would be a good idea for the people to receive certain benefits upon showing a “vaccination certificate”. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge also shared this sentiment. According to him, an official decision from the cabinet will come early next year.

Grapperhaus asserts that it is more important to convince people instead of “starting right away with forcing people”. He said that he was pleased to see that the willingness to get vaccinated increased. I&O Research reported last Wednesday that 70 percent of the population now wants to get a jab. This was previously 60 percent.

The minister of justice wants to get that percentage above 90. “Then, the remaining 10 percent will see that things are going well, and that group will gradually become smaller.” As soon as 60 to 70 percent of a population has been vaccinated against coronavirus, one can speak of group immunity.

