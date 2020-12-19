It has been busier on the network of internet provider KPN since the new lockdown started, the provider told NU.nl on Saturday.

More data is being used during the day than was the case just before the lockdown, probably because more people are now working from home. “We actually saw the same pattern in mid-March on our network,” said KPN CEO Paul Slot.

The information is based on figures from the fixed network. Actual usage of data is classified information according to the provider and is, therefore, not disclosed.

In March, when people also stayed at home more often during a less strict lockdown, providers also saw the pressure on their networks increase. International tech companies intervened by limiting their data traffic so that YouTube and Disney+ users, for example, could only stream videos at a lower resolution.

According to Slot, data usage is also higher in the evenings than before the lockdown. Possibly because shops, gyms, and restaurants are closed. Updates for the games Fortnite and Call of Duty also resulted in increased data usage on Tuesday.

The provider expects the pressure to continue during the weekend and that the figures will fall next week due to Christmas. The company does not foresee problems yet. “We have now gained some experience with these kinds of situations,” said a spokesperson.