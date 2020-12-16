A massive 11,214 positive coronavirus tests were reported in the Netherlands on Wednesday, up 68 percent compared to the 6,682 positive tests reported on Tuesday. The seven day rolling average increased for the 14th day straight, now standing at 9,026.

Municipal health service GGD had problems with an overloaded computer system on Monday and Tuesday, resulting in incomplete data reported on those days. This likely contributed to the high number of positive tests reported on Wednesday.

Amsterdam (558), Rotterdam (362), and The Hague (230) were the three municipalities that reported the highest number of new positive tests on Wednesday. Almere also reported a strikingly high number of new cases at 221, the first time in the second wave that the municipality reported over 200 cases.

Hospitals took in another 66 coronavirus patients on Wednesday, 12 in intensive care and 54 in regular care departments. In total, nursing wards are currently caring for 1,861 Covid-19 patients, and ICUs for 537. The total hospitalizations were 23 percent higher than on Tuesday and 5 percent higher than a week ago.

Public health institute RIVM reported 77 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. After Tuesday's 86 reported deaths, that's the highest number of daily deaths since November 27. Since the coronavirus hit the Netherlands at the end of February, a total of 10,246 people have died as a result of the virus.