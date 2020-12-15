After the birth of a child, mothers' income take a much more drastic hit than fathers', according to a study by central planning office CPB into the "child penalty". Dutch mothers' income fall 46 percent on average after birth, while fathers' income remain unaffected, the Volkskrant reports.

The CPB did a similar study last year, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Compared to then, the child penalty increased this year, up from 39 percent. The planning office largely attributes the fall in income to mothers working fewer hours and fathers not, mainly still due to traditional gender roles.

Highly educated mothers, mothers in the public or semi-public sector, and mothers in lesbian relationships face a less severe income drop after the birth of their child, the CPB found.

In countries like Denmark and Sweden, women's income fall less significantly after having a child. In Austria and Germany, women face an even bigger hit to their income.