Pharmaceutical companies Sanofi and GSK reported that the Covid-19 vaccine they are working on together is not effective enough and its development has therefore been delayed. The Netherlands has an option to get nearly 12 million doses of this vaccine, with which nearly 6 million people can be vaccinated, NOS reports.

The Sanofi and GSK vaccine induces an immune response in 18 to 49 year olds that is comparable to that in people who had a coronavirus infection, but people over the age of 49 do not produce enough antibodies.

The developers are now testing a modified vaccine on monkeys. In the second quarter of next year, the pharmaceuticals hope to move on to phase 3 trials - the final trial before the vaccine can be approved. The original plan was to start phase 3 trials this month.

Through the European Union, the Netherlands ordered six different vaccines. Three vaccines developed by Pfizer/Biotech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca showed high effectiveness. The European Medicines Agency is currently assessing the Pfizer/Biotech and Moderna vaccines for approval. That procedure for the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to start before the end of this month.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that if everything goes according to plan, the Netherlands ordered enough vaccines to inoculate 12 million Dutch against Covid-19 by July 1. This is dependent on the vaccines by Pfizer/Biotech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Curevac, and Janssen being approved.

The Sanofi and GSK vaccine was always expected to be approved in the third or fourth quarter of next year. This setback therefore has no influence on De Jonge's plans.