The National Police will soon be checking exactly what confidential information police officers are searching the internal police systems for. Software that "detects striking search behavior at an early stage" will be gradually introduced at police stations nationwide, an an attempt to prevent information leaks to criminals, NRC reported.

The system was tested by the Amsterdam police over the past year and a half. From the spring, it will be rolled out nationwide. The plan is to have it implemented at all police stations by the end of next year.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed this to NOS, adding that all police officers were informed of the plans via the intranet on Friday. "The program checks whether someone is in something where he or she has no business being. For example, if someone check's the daughter's new boyfriend, or looks at the criminal record of a Dutch celebrity. In those cases, the supervisor can take action."

Any striking searches that come up will be forwarded to a supervisor for further examination, the police spokesperson said to the broadcaster. "For example, someone can request a lot of information from outside working hours, but that can also be a fanatical investigator who is very busy with a case. That is at the discretion of the supervisor. If it turns out that there has been a breach of duty or criminal leaks, action will be taken."

Loes Thissen, chairman of the police's Central Works Council, told NRC that it will be good to know if sensitive information was sought for at crazy times. "It is also good to try and prevent leaks from within, as long as it does not end in a manhunt on public servants," he said. The Central Works Council has yet to formally approve the use of this software.

Police union NPB has its doubts about this system. "If you constantly have someone looking over your shoulder, this can affect the relationship of trust with your employer," a spokesperson said.