The number of Netherlands residents who buy their produce directly from farmers or growers increased significantly during the coronavirus crisis. Since March, sales from farmers and growers directly to consumers doubled compared to last year, according to figures from market researcher GfK, NU.nl reports.

Almost a fifth of households bought directly from the producer this year, compared to slightly more than 10 percent last year.

Older people form 70 percent of farmers' direct clients, but the share of young people is also on the rise, according to the researchers. "The share of young people in the turnover has more than doubled," Joop Holla of GfK said to the newspaper.

This is likely due to farmers and growers increasing their online presence. "The part of the turnover that they realize online was already relatively high at over 6 percent," Holla said. This year that increased to 12 percent.

But farmers and growers are also seeing their in-person sales increase. People more often visit a farm, and also tend to spend more money while there. Last year consumers spent an average of 9.50 euros on fresh produce per visit, now its just over 11.30 euros.

Holla expects that this trend to buy from your local farmer directly will continue after the coronavirus crisis is over. "Something of that will linger now that people have discovered it. The realization has also come that it is good to buy locally."