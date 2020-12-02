The "Loden Leeuw", or "Lead Lion", awards for the most annoying advertisements were awarded to German candy brand Haribo and Dutch celebrity Martien Meiland on television program Radar on Monday.

This is the second consecutive year that Haribo wins the Loden Leeuw for the same ad, getting 39 percent of the over 103 thousand votes this year. "I immediately turn off the sound or run out of the room," one voter said about the German candy company's ad. Another said: "Much to my annoyance, this ad is just back in the same way!" Haribo did not participate in the presentation and, unlike last year, refused to accept the award.

Second place for most annoying ad went to Hornbach's commercial in which a man starts a relationship with his saw, with 19 percent of votes. Third place went to the Decupre commercial in which two women talk about memory foam mattresses, with 18.9 percent of the votes.

Martien Meiland won the Loden Leeuw for most annoying ad featuring a celebrity, for his Vriendenloterij Bingo ad. The ad got 45 percent of the votes. Respondents complained about how often the ad played. "He is gradually in every commercial break with his high voice and busy gestures," one said. Meiland gladly accepted the award. "I am very proud of it and it will be placed next to my Televizerring," he said.

Andy vand er Meijde came in second place with 25 percent of votes for the TOTO ad, and Paul Haenen took third with 16 percent of votes for his Bob and Emmy characters in the Pricewise ad.