The Temporary Measures Act Covid-19 takes effect in the Netherlands today, to form a legal basis for the measures in place to try and curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. In addition to making face masks mandatory in public spaces, the law also gives parliament more power to approve measures.

From today, everyone in the Netherlands aged 13 or older must wear a face mask in public indoor spaces like stores, libraries, stations, and secondary schools. There are some exceptions for people who are medically unable to wear a mask, and for certain activities. Violators will be fined 95 euros. On Monday, some retail chains said that they would not be enforcing this rule. But according to Hubert Bruls, chairman of the Security Council, it is shopkeepers also have to adhere to the law, which means they have a responsibility to enforce the face mask rule.

The law also comes with the "urgent advice" to avoid singing or shouting in groups. According to the government, singing and shouting proved to be a source of infections, even if people adhere to the other Covid-19 measures at the time. "This means that it is not recommended to shout or sing in choirs in groups or to go to singing lessons with several people." Children up to the age of 12 are excepted from this advice.

To make enforcement easier for the police and enforcers, the term 'household' will no longer be used when talking about coronavirus rules. For example, until now people had to maintain social distancing unless they were from the same household. Now you have to mantain social distancing unless you live at the same address, i.e. you share the same front door.

From December 1, parliament and the Senate will also have more of a say in what rules are in place against the coronavirus. Instead of the Public Health Minister laying down measures in emergency regulations, the government must now first submit these regulations to parliament and the Senate for approval. They will have a week to approve the measure. If they don't, it will expire and not take effect. If there is acute danger to public health, the government can use an emergency procedure to implement the measure immediately, but it will lapse after a week if parliament and the Senate do not approve it.

Below follows a list of all coronavirus restrictions in effect as of today.

Groups

A maximum of three guests per day per home (not counting children aged 12 or younger)

No more than 30 people in indoor areas where people are seated (including children)

Outside of a home, whether indoors or outdoors, groups may consist of no more than four people from mixed households (not counting children aged 12 or younger)

Non-Medical Face Mask Obligation

Face masks are to be worn in public indoor spaces and on public transportation by everyone over the age of 12

High school, vocational school, and higher education students are to wear masks in school facilities not including classrooms

Daily Life

Work from home as much as possible

All food and beverage locations must close their doors except for takeaway customers. The exceptions to this are hotels serving their guests, funeral homes, company lunchrooms, hospital lunchrooms, and businesses in airports beyond security checkpoints

Businesses that serve food or drinks in addition to providing other services must close their catering areas

Retailers must close by 8 p.m. every night, except for supermarkets and gas station stores

Alcohol sales and soft drug sales is forbidden between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m., including delivered items

Consuming alcohol in public is forbidden from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All events are outlawed except for food markets, trade shows, conferences, movie screenings, theatrical performances, paid professional football, and protests or other demonstrations

Cultural locations including museums, libraries and other places where people move through a facility may remain open for guests who make a reservation

Sports and Working Out for Adults, 18 and Over

Sports participation is only permitted at a distance of 1.5 meters

Groups of more than four people are not allowed, including teams

Competitions are forbidden

Audiences are forbidden

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Some exceptions are made for high level athletes at top-tier facilities

Football players in the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, and the staff in their teams' bubbles

Sports and Working Out for Minors, Under 18

Team trainings are permitted without a 1.5 meter distance

Competitions are forbidden except between teams within the same club

Sports canteens, showers and changing rooms are closed

Audiences are forbidden

Travel