Police officers were attacked in the night from Friday to Saturday by illegal partygoers in an apartment in The Hague. Fifty people were partying in an apartment of 80 square meters.

The police arrived around 01:30 a.m. to put an end to the party after the neighbors called with a noise complaint. The mood at the party quickly changed, and some people attacked the officers.

Reportedly, one woman hit an officer in the neck. The Mayor of The Hague, Jan van Zanen, expressed his displeasure saying that it was a “shame that some of the so-called ‘partygoers’ have behaved aggressively towards our police. It is good that this illegal gathering was brought to an end quickly.”

The police arrested two people; a 21-year-old woman, who reportedly assaulted an agent, and a 22-year-old man for obstruction. They were detained and will be investigated on Saturday.

