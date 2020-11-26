Over a third of Netherlands residents started exercising less since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. Almost 10 percent stopped exercising completely, according to a survey among 3 thousand Dutch by Ipsos for sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF, RTL Nieuws reports.

Two thirds of those who are now exercising less blamed this on their sports club closing. Among young people up to the age of 18, 71 percent gave this as a reason for exercising less.

There is also a smaller group of 13 percent of Netherlands residents who are exercising more since the pandemic hit. The most popular forms of exercise in this group are walking, jogging, and fitness training. Their main reason for exercising more is because they want to stay fit and healthy and maintain their weight.

"Fortunately, a large group of Dutch people manage to organize sufficient sports and exercise activities themselves in their daily routine," Gerard Dielessen of the NOC*NSF said. But there is also a large group who "really need a sports club to get moving", he added. "Where they receive sports lessons from a trainer in their usual way, can train in a team and play matches. In that group, the motivation to play sports disappears as soon as the sports clubs have to close their doors or are only allowed very limited opening as now."

The survey also showed that sports club memberships are coming under pressure. While more than half of Netherlands residents said they want to continue to pay their contribution next year, a quarter added that they expect the contribution to be reduced. 8 percent said they will cancel their membership if the current situation persists next year.