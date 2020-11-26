Dutch bank ING has no plans to order all its employees back to the office once the coronavirus pandemic is over. The bank expects that it will have around half its employees at the office and half working from home, CEO Steven van Rijswijk said to NOS.

"It is clear that there will be a different balance than before corona," he said. The bank's staff can work from home easily enough and he sees no reason to end that.

Van Rijswijk envisions a future in which the ING office will become a kind of football canteen, he said. "You first meet in a group for informal consultation at the office, and then go home to continue working."

Currently around 80 percent of ING staff are working from home - as per the coronavirus measures.