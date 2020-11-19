Nearly half of young people between the ages of 18 and 24 say that the feel worse now than before the coronavirus crisis - significantly more than other age groups, in which just over a quarter feel worse. 69 percent of young people feel more lonely now, compared to between 20 and 33 percent in other age groups, according to a survey by I&O Research for broadcaster NOS.

"Look, If you ask how they feel, two out of three young adults answer 'fine' at first," researcher Peter Kanne said to the broadcaster. "But if you then keep asking questions, the image tilts. The common thread is that many young people say: this is taking too long and I'm over it."

According to Kanne, many young people are bored and lonely, because they can't go to parties and miss their social contacts. They've also had enough of distance learning. "There are young people who say, for example: this is supposed to be the best time of my life and I am just looking at a screen," he said. "And there is also a substantial portion who feel depressed or lonely."

Earlier this week Hubert Bruls, mayor of Nijmegen and head of the Security Council, advocated for arranging parties and activities for young people over New Year's. According to him, there is need for this and it is naive to think that young people won't take the opportunity to get together in a difficult time, even if they aren't allowed to do so.

The I&O survey also showed that almost 75 percent of Netherlands residents support the government's coronavirus policy, up from 65 percent in October. Despite the general support, 60 percent still want the government to take stricter measures and enforce them more strictly, compared to 66 percent in October. 13 percent think the current measures are too strict, compared to 23 percent in September.