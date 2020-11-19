Researchers found that existing medicine Tocilizumab, used for rheumatoid arthritis, can shorten the length of time seriously ill Covid-19 patients have to be intubated and in intensive care. It also reduces the number of deaths.

The researchers came to this conclusion in a study at 260 hospitals worldwide. UMC Utrecht coordinated the European part of the study.

Doctor and microbiologist at the Utrecht hospital Marc Bonten called it "really good news" for patients, speaking to ANP. "It is precisely for the group of seriously ill people in intensive care that we have not often seen a new treatment proven to be effective. That is why this is really a breakthrough."

Tocilizumab contains a protein that moderates the immune system, microbiologist Lennie Derde of UMC Utrecht explained. "We think that patients with Covid-19 who come to intensive care are not so much sick from the virus itself, but from the overreaction of the immune system to the virus."

Earlier this year this same study also showed that Hydrocortison and Dexamethasone are effective in treating Covid-19 patients.

https://youtu.be/tTt47uGUCOs