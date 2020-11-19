At least 16 letters containing a powdery substance were delivered to office buildings, hotels and hospitals in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Best, Amersfoort and Leusden since Tuesday. The latest letter was delivered to a building on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police said to NU.nl.

At least one of the letters contained a non-hazardous quantity of pesticide. Whether they all contained the same substance, is not yet clear. As far as is known, no one has been injured by one of these letters.

"We advise you to leave suspicious letters closed and call the police. If you accidentally open an powder letter, then immediately wash your hands and don't touch the powder," the police spokesperson said to NU.nl.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, such letters were delivered in Amsterdam to two hotels, a building housing DPG Media's editorial offices, and buildings on Basisweg, Weteringschans, Rooseveltlaan, Jan Tooropstraat, Overschiestraat, Prinsengracht, and Dijselhofplantsoen.

In Rotterdam, letters were found at the Ikazia Hospital and a DPG Media building on Delftseplein. In Best, a letter was delivered to DPG Media printers. In Amersfoort to a publisher of Nederlands Dagblad, in Utrecht to a location on the Hudsondreef industrial estate, and in Leusden to an office on Kastanjelaan.

In July, letters containing powder were also sent to four Amsterdam locations on one day. Then they were delivered to office buildings on Jacob Bontiusplaats and Overschietstraat, and hotels on Spuistraat and Kattengat.

The police are investigating where these letters came from. Whether they are connected to the letters in July, is not yet clear.