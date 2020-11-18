Everyday transgender people all over the world face violence, exclusion and discrimination, also in the Netherlands. Transgender Network Netherlands (TNN) is therefore again campaigning against this violence. "We as a society should not accept this violence," chairman Brand Berghouwer said to NOS.

A survey of 316 trans people by TNN last year showed that they are seven times more likely to experience violence. That number is comparable to figures from 2015. Which shows that despite repeated campaigns and action, the violence is not diminishing, TNN said.

That is why TNN is putting up posters again this year, this time in The Hague. The poster campaign will form part of transgender commemoration day on Friday, when the names of all the transgender people killed by violence worldwide over the past year will be read.

"And those are only the cases that were reported as a trans person," Berghouwer said. "It is indescribable what these people experience."