The police found 600 kilos of cocaine in two apartments in Rotterdam. The street value is estimated to be between 18 and 24 million euros. They also found nearly 2 million euros in cash in one of the apartments.

The raid took place last Sunday in one of the apartments that had been under surveillance by the police for some time. In a stake-out, they saw two men with large bags walking in and out of the apartment. The police chased them and found a lead to the second apartment.

Four people were arrested; two 29-year-old men on the Lange Hilleweg and a 36-year-old man and 59-year-old woman on Kruisplein. According to the police, none of them has a permanent residency address.

No one was registered at any of the addresses that they used. The police speak of so-called ghost houses, which are being rented out through unreliable agencies who take cash and who do not keep full records.

Police report that the production, trafficking, and storage of drugs often takes place in apartments located in expensive residential areas. These tend to have few security controls, and criminals can go about their business reasonably undisturbed.

