Gymnastics union KNGU decided to lift restrictions against coaches Vincent Wevers and Nico Zijp, despite the fact that they are both being investigated due to accusations that they abused and mistreated the gymnasts in their training, Trouw reports.

Wevers was banned from contacting members and former members of the KNGU, with the exception of the top gymnasts of TeamNL. This ban was lifted. Zijp was banned from giving training. This ban was also lifted.

According to Trouw,the KNGU spoke of a change in the measures against the two men, and said it was following the advice of the institute for sports judiciary ISR, which is investigating the reports against the coaches.

Prosecutors of the ISR are investigating various reports of abuse received by the KNGU and the Centrum Veilige Sport. The investigation is still ongoing. Henk Aller of the ISR would not tell Trouw why the measures against the two men were lifted.

"I cannot comment on the prosecution's consideration. There is always a balancing of interests during the process, where it is important to know what disciplinary measures are intended to prevent the case from escalating and to ensure that the investigation is not disrupted," Aller said to the newspaper.