Netherlands residents desperate to get away for a while this winter, do still have some options available. Dutch airlines and travel organizations are quietly offering deals and discounts to popular destinations, the Telegraaf reported after speaking to travel organizations.

KLM, Transavia, TUI and Corendon all have options to choose from. The Canary Islands Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, as well as Curacao and Bonaire are popular destinations. All these islands currently have code yellow travel advice, which means that recreational travel there is allowed. And with maximums in the high 20s and low 30s, the weather is great for a winter getaway.

According to the newspaper, the tour operators are hesitant to advertise their cheap sun vacations, as the matter is politically and socially sensitive due to the pandemic. The government also called on people to stay home as much as possible in the coming months, until at least mid-January, to prevent travelers returning with coronavirus infections.