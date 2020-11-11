It is possible that people who get vaccinated against the coronavirus will have a life without Covid-19 measures sooner than those who don't get vaccinated, Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health said to AD in response to questions from the newspaper. Nothing is certain yet, and a lot will depend on what vaccine is available first, and for which part of society that vaccine is most effective.

"You have to see it this way that certain measures may apply longer for people without vaccination," De Jonge said to AD. "Or that certain risk groups will indeed be allowed more because they have already had a vaccination. But we really still need to work all of that out, that is still to come."

According to De Jonge, what vaccine becomes available first, and for which parts of society it works best, will also make a difference. "If there is a vaccine that protects the elderly and the vulnerable very well, then of course it offers fantastic opportunities to relax measures for the young," he said.

A spokesperson for the Minister added that all Covid-19 measures like social distancing and wearing face masks will continue to apply for a time yet after a vaccine is available. Rules for specific groups can only be altered once vaccine coverage is high, the spokesperson said.