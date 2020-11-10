Train tickets will be more expensive next year. From January 1, NS is increasing the ticket price for second class by 1.5 percent on average, and for first class by 2.6 percent. The price increase is a correction for expected inflation, NS said on Tuesday, NOS reports.

Inflation means that NS' costs for train maintenance, for example, will be higher. The higher ticket prices should cover that. First class fares is increasing more this time, because prices did not increase over the past two years.

International train travel will also be slightly more expensive, with ticket prices increasing by 1 percent on average. NS also plans to increase the rate for public transport bicycles from 3.85 euros to 3.95 euros for 24 hours. That plan is currently being discussed with interest groups for travelers.

Last week, NS announced that it will be running slightly fewer trains in the coming period, as the coronavirus crisis resulted in a sharp decrease in travelers. Starting this week, the Dutch rail company is running about 90 percent of its usual timetable.