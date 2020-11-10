The police issued 1,202 fines and 1,655 warnings to people who did not comply with the coronavirus measures last week. Rotterdam in particular saw many fines issued, with 92 people fined over the weekend for things like not maintaining social distancing, ANP reports.

Individuals are fined 95 euros if they do not follow the rules in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This includes things like not staying 1.5 meters apart from others, more than two people gathering, or the public consumption of alcohol at night.

The number of fines and warnings last week was significantly higher than the week before, when the police issued 806 coronavirus fines and 1,013 warnings.

These figures only include fines and warnings issued by the police. Enforcers and municipal officials can also issue fines for breaking coronavirus rules.