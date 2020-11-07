On an average week day, young adults in the Netherlands spend 6 to 7 hours with a screen - for work, studies or downtime. 60 percent of young adults between the ages of 16 and 25 believe they have too much screen time, according to a survey by the Trimbos Institute for the week of media literacy.

Too much time behind the screen can have physical and mental consequences. A sixth of young adults said they experience physical complaints they attribute to screen time. 18 percent said they have trouble falling asleep after using a screen and 31 percent said they have a worse night's sleep due to phone use. 37 percent also indicate that screen use has a negative influence on their concentration.

But screen time is not all bad, especially in this time of social distancing. Devices are often used to connect with others, escape and relax, do work or create things. 67 percent of respondents said their smartphone had a positive influence on the contact they have with friends and family. 84 percent said they regularly or often use a screen when taking time for themselves.

According to Trimbos, the important thing is to find the right balance. The Trimbos Institute and Network Media Literacy therefore set up a Digital Balance Model and website, where Netherlands residents can take a quiz to see how balanced their screen use is and find tips on how to improve that balance.