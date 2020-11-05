The government's central team for crisis communication on Covid-19 cleared up some confusion that arose for sex workers after stricter coronavirus measures were announced on Tuesday. Window brothels have to be closed for two weeks. Home sex work is allowed, as long as the sex worker does not receive more than two people at the same time, Robin Middel of the team explained to ANP.

Window brothels fall under the term sex establishment, as do sex clubs and erotic massage salons. The new measures state that sex establishments have to close.

"All establishments where the opportunity to perform sexual acts is given or where performances of an erotic-pornographic nature are offered for a third party against payment in a business manner" must be closed until at least November 18, Middel said.

This does not include sex work from home. According to Middel, sex workers are allowed to work from home as long as they follow the coronavirus rules for home visits - no more than two people at a time.