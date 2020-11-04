A 3-month-old baby girl missing from Maastricht was found safe and well in a home in the Belgian border town of Voeren, the police said. Over the weekend, her mother still told Dutch media that the child was being "well cared for" in Turkey.

The police started investigating the little girl's disappearance on October 22, after a court ordered that she be removed from her home. Over the weekend, photos of the child was released in a public call for help as the police were seriously concerned about her well being.

According to the police, the baby was found safe and well and has been handed over to the Youth Care Agency. In the interest of the investigation, nothing further will be said about how and exactly where the child was found.

The mother's role in the girl's disappearance is being investigated. The police are also investigating whether anyone else was involved, warning that withdrawing a child from the appropriate authorities is a punishable offense.