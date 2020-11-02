The Netherlands ordered 9.2 million rapid Covid-19 tests from American company BD. The first 1.2 million tests will be delivered by mid-November, BD said, according to ANP.

The Netherlands had already ordered 1.2 million of the tests, which indicate whether someone has the coronavirus within 15 minutes. It now expanded its order with another 8 million tests. BD expects that all 9.2 million tests will be delivered by June next year.

According to BD, the Dutch government is the first in Europe to sign a contract with the company. The BD rapid test was approved by the European health authorities in September.

Last week the government said that rapid tests will be available in the Netherlands from next month. Seven large rapid test locations will open, and rapid tests will be supplied to 25 existing GGD test centers.