State Secretary Stientje Van Veldhoven, responsible for Circular Economy and Environment, signed an agreement with 30 parties from the denim industry in which they commit to make the textile industry cleaner and more sustainable, she said in a letter to parliament. The agreement includes using more recycled materials in their products.

According to Van Veldhoven, it takes 8 thousand liters of water to make one pair of jeans. And the total emissions from the world's textile industry are more than all emissions from international aviation and maritime combined.

"I think that for a healthy future and for our climate we should work towards a cleaner textile industry," Van Veldhoven said. "If we change our demand here, it will affect how sustainably companies in Turkey and China, for example, produce. That means that we as the Netherlands are not a small player."

The Denim Deal states that brands like Scotch & Soda, MUD Jeans, and Kuyichi will jointly make 3 million denim garments containing at least 20 percent recycled textiles. All parties also agreed that they will jointly work towards the standard of at least 5 percent recycled textile in all denim garments as soon as possible.

"The strength of this Denim Deal lies in the fact that all parties who have a role in the making and processing of a denim garment participate. From production companies, brands and retailers, but also collectors, sorters, cutters ad weavers," Van Veldhoven said. "We initiate change throughout the chain. Once that step is taken, scaling up afterwards is easier. That makes this Denim Deal a blueprint for making garments made from other materials more sustainable."