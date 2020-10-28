Google is not only banning blackface Zwarte Piet, but also all alternative forms of the Sinterklaas character. Some alternative forms are "still based on racial stereotypes", a spokesperson for Google said to NU.nl.

Google said that it is "committed to equality and diversity". The company took into account the context in which Zwarte Piet and its alternatives are depicted, but a line is now being drawn "to keep the policy applicable as consistently as possible," the spokesperson said.

The new policy will take effect "sometime in the coming weeks". It means that Google will block ads on YouTube videos featuring Zwarte Piet, Chimney Piet or Piet in any of its forms. The videos themselves won't be blocked, because Google "does not want to hinder the public debate". It will only be impossible to make money from these videos. YouTube is a Google subsidiary.

Websites featuring any form of Zwarte Piet will also no longer feature any advertisements via Google's networks. An exception will be made for "websites that are educational or journalist in nature", Google Nederland said to the newspaper.