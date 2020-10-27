Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdocan pressed charges of insult against PVV leader Geert Wilders over a cartoon the Dutch politician posted on Twitter, AD reports based on information in Turkish media.

On October 24, Wilders posted a cartoon on Twitter showing Erdogan with a bomb on his head. "Terrorist", Wilders wrote with the cartoon.

After the tweet, Erdogan warned that Wilders must know his limits, according to AD, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu called the PVV leader a fascist.

Wilders said that fascism was Erdogan's ideology, not his. "I stand up for our freedom and oppose the lack of freedom of the totalitarian Islamic ideology."

In response to Erdogan filing insult charges against him, Wildert tweeted: "So the man who calls me a fascist and previously called the whole of Netherlands fascist and a remnant of Nazism is now going to press charges against me? The world is upside down. Loser!"