There were over five hundred Covid-19 patients in an ICU for the first time since May 10, with 52 more patients moved into intensive care since Friday afternoon. Dutch hospitals admitted 284 people with the coronavirus disease during that time.

It pushed the total number of admitted Covid patients up to 2,115, an increase of 42 after accounting for deaths and discharges. That total was 35 percent higher than a week earlier, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

The Netherlands was on pace to have over 2,850 Covid-19 patients on October 31, and more than 3,000 days later, based on the current seven-day average increase of over 4.2 percent. Acute care expert Ernst Kuipers had previously predicted that ICUs would reach the five hundred mark at the end of October.

The patient total included 501 people in intensive care, an increase of 29, and 1,614 outside of the Dutch ICU system, an increase of 13. Since Friday, two patients were transported to Germany, and 38 patients were transferred from busier Dutch facilities to medical regions with more availability.

Since the end of February, 4,124 people with the coronavirus disease were treated in intensive care, including 1,048 who died in the hospital. Another 2,303 were eventually discharged. At least 14,352 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized in the Netherlands.