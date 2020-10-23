The Red Team, a group of independent scientists and experts, called on the government to implement a strict, shorter lockdown in the Netherlands. A harsher approach to the virus is needed to prevent recurring lockdowns, the Red Team said in advice to the government, the Telegraaf reports.

With the current coronavirus strategy, the government is trying to find a balance between "an open society and minimizing health damage", but that is almost impossible, the Red Team said.

"The risk is that the Netherlands will fall victim to a yo-yo effect of acquiring and surrendering freedoms, with recurring lockdowns as the low point."

The Red Team advised that the government should focus on a harsher, but more effective containment of the virus, following the example of neighboring countries that have proven successful in managing this. They mentioned Denmark and Germany as example.

Test capacity and source and contact tracing need to be in order, so that there is better insight into how the virus is spreading, the Red Team said. Ideally, everyone who wants to get tested will be able to get tested on the same day. That means opening more test centers.

The team also advised making home tests an option for people who are less mobile.

The Red Team is a team of scientists in various fields that offers the government solicited and unsolicited advice on how to deal with the coronavirus epidemic.