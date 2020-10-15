PVV leader Geert Wilders is going into quarantine for 72 hours, because one of his security guards tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

"A guard who was with me a time ago tested positive, but without symptoms," Wilders said on Twitter. "According to the doctor on service, I now have to quarantine at home until Saturday evening. That's just the way it is."

The royal and diplomatic security service DKDB has been providing the populist politician with strict security for 16 years. Wilders often receives threats because of his very vocal anti-Islam viewpoints.