The province of Noord-Holland and the municipality of Haarlemmermeer plan to cover a large part of Schiphol Airport in solar panes, 300 hectares of solar panels to be exact. The airport is open to the idea, provided that air traffic safety is guaranteed, AD reports.

Most of the solar panels will be installed along the runways. The rest will be installed on the airport's roofs and parking lots, according to the plans. The idea is to complete the installation by 2030.

"In the Climate Agreement it was greed that 30 regions must make plans for sustainable energy," Edward Stigter, the GroenLinks deputy for Noord-Holland responsible for climate and energy, said to AD. The whole of the Netherlands must generate 35 terrawatt hours of sustainable energy. "As Noord-Holland, we think we can account for approximately 7 terrawatt hours. That is quite a lot, but our province has many inhabitant who also use a lot of energy. The same applies to companies."

Haarlemmermeer is an obvious choice for solar panel location, because the municipality is extensive and has a lot of rural area that is not protected. "We simply have a lot of space," VVD alderman Jurgen Nobel of Haarlemmermeer said to AD. The municipality is willing to cooperate with the province, as long as it is done "in consultation with our residents and the municipal council," Nobel said. "There must be sufficient support."

Schiphol is also "open to the large-scale installation of solar panels", a spokesperson said to the newspaper. "We have already provided a number of points for attention, including safety."