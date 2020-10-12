Both Tilburg and Eindhoven canceled their carnival plans for the coming year. According to the carnival associations in the two cities, celebrating carnival is simply not feasible with the coronavirus still in our midst.

Tilburg was the first to announce that carnival was canceled. "It's not feasible," Patrick Dewez, chairman of the Carnavalsstichting Tilburg, said to Omroep Brabant. "Images of carnival would go all over the world, and then everyone would be glaring Tilburg again."

A number of events that surround carnival in Tilburg, such as the parade and Kruikenstad in Koor, were already canceled due to the health risks for participants and attendees.

Eindhoven also decided to cancel its carnival plans, chairman Ivo Soetens of Stichting Federatie Eindhovens Carnaval told the broadcaster. The foundation regrets the decision, but sees no other option, he said.

"Corona keeps us all in a grip and in uncertainty. This uncertainty and the protection of the health of all carnival celebrants make this decision necessary."