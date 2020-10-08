A solution may be on the horizon for the Netherlands current shortage of Remdesivir, a virus inhibitor used to treat the coronavirus. The European Commission purchased another 500 thousand doses of the medicine, NOS reports.

The European Commission purchases Remdesivir centrally and arranges distribution among the EU member states, the United Kingdom, six Balkan countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

On Tuesday, the RIVM supply of Remdesivir ran out, meaning that Dutch hospitals could no longer order the medicine from the public health institute.

Whether other EU countries were also struggling with Remdesivir shortages, is not clear.