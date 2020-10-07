A 67-year-old bus driver in Amsterdam was assaulted by a man after telling him that he could not ride the bus without a face mask. The bus driver was taken to hospital with various injuries. The police are looking for witnesses.

The assault happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Ruys de Beerenbrouckstraat in Amsterdam, on the bus that runs from Amsterdam Nieuw-West towards Amsterdam Central Station.

According to the police, the suspect got on the bus and the bus driver told him he had to wear a mask to ride. An argument broke out and escalated to the point where the man kicked, bit, and beat the bus driver multiple times, even after the driver was lying on the ground.

After the assault, the man ran off in the direction of Aalbersestraat.

The bus driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his various injuries.

The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to an officer. Anyone with information that may help identify the suspect can contact the police, anonymously if they prefer.