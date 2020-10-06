A massive 71 percent of Netherlands residents think the government's current "urgent advice" to wear face masks in publicly accessible indoor spaces does not go far enough. They want the masks measure to be mandatory. Around 40 percent think masks should also be mandatory on the street, according to a survey of 1,000 Dutch by DVJ Insights for RTL Nieuws and Jinek.

Last week Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Netherlands residents to wear a mask in all public spaces "where you cannot see the sky". That means indoor spaces that are accessible to the public, like restaurants, museums, shops and libraries. This is just "urgent advice" not an obligation, because there is no majority support in parliament for mandatory masks, according to RTL.

Mandatory masks can, however, count on majority support among the Dutch public. 71 percent of respondents said masks should be mandatory in public indoor spaces. There is majority support for this in all age groups - ranging from 67 percent of young people aged 18 to 34 supporting this, to 81 percent of people over the age of 65.

Respondents also found the face mask advice the most confusing measure in the government's coronavirus policy. 79 percent called the rule unclear. They're also uncertain about how many people are allowed to gather where, with 51 percent calling the rules around gatherings unclear.

Most Dutch by now understand social distancing and the hygiene rules around the coronavirus, with only 12 percent and 10 percent finding it unclear respectively. 29 percent called the rule to stay home if you have symptoms unclear.

The researchers also asked about a coronavirus vaccine. 66 percent of respondents said they would get vaccinated if there is an effective and safe vaccine. Only 44 percent of respondents support making the coronavirus vaccine mandatory.

Older people are more willing to get vaccinated than younger people. 53 percent of 18 to 34 year would get vaccinated, compared to 62 percent of 35 to 49 year olds, 71 percent of 50 to 65 year olds, and 79 percent of people over the age of 65.