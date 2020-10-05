69 percent of Netherlands residents shop local more often than a year ago, according to a study by payment company Mastercard. According to the researchers, the coronavirus pandemic played a role in this as people avoided queues in large supermarkets, and stuck closer to home due to travel restrictions, ANP reports.

39 percent of Dutch respondents said that they consciously chose to shop local to keep the local community afloat in difficult times. 23 percent said that they shopped local because they now have a stronger relationship with local retailers.

The coronavirus crisis also brought Netherlands residents closer to their communities. A quarter said they have a neighbor's spare key, two thirds accept deliveries for their neighbors, and over a quarter are on a WhatsApp group with neighbors.

Schools, cafes, bakeries, sports clubs and parks are the most popular locations within Netherlands communities.